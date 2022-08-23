Sonia Gandhi meets President Droupadi Murmu

Sonia Gandhi meets President Droupadi Murmu

This the first visit of Congress President after Murmu was elected as President

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 23 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 15:01 ist
Sonia Gandhi with President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu here.

This the first visit of Congress President after Murmu was elected as President.

A tweet run by the President's Secretariat said, "President, Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Murmu is the second woman and first tribal President of the country. The Congress did not support her candidature at the time of election and backed Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition candidate.

Congress sources said this was a courtesy visit.

Murmu gave her presidential address on the eve of Independence Day and talked about India's vibrant democracy, success story of Covid vaccines, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the growth of the country's economy after the pandemic.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sonia Gandhi
Rashtrapati Bhavan
India News
Droupadi Murmu
Congress

What's Brewing

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

What life as engineer can mean for girls

What life as engineer can mean for girls

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

 