Sonia Gandhi offers to quit, asks Congress to look for new President

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday offered to step down from her post as the interim party chief at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that got underway amid divisions in the party over the leadership issue.

The meeting comes in the wake of a letter by 23 leaders to the Congress President seeking sweeping changes in the party even as Chief Ministers and state Congress units expressed solidarity with the Gandhi family.

About 50 Congress leaders were attending the meeting conducted through video conferencing that began shortly after 11:00 a.m.

The letter by 23 leaders shares a sentiment held by a large section that the party was adrift and called for a more visible and hands-on leadership to take on the Modi-Shah juggernaut.

A large section of the CWC, including Manmohan Singh, A K Antony, Rahul Gandhi, are learnt to have questioned the timing of the letter and terming its leak to the media as unfortunate.