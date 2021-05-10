Sonia Gandhi speech plays out in SC; hearing on Covid-19 postponed to May 13

The Supreme Court hearing related to the management of the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday saw a strange situation when Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's speech started playing out during the online proceedings.

Just minutes before a bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud could start the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the administrator for unmuting senior advocates Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram, both are also senior Congress leader.

While judges and lawyers were getting disconnected due to technical glitches, Sonia Gandhi, whose meeting with Congress leaders was on at the time, was beamed during the proceedings, triggering immediate laughs from all the participants.

Sibal had to ask his party colleague Chidambaram to switch off Gandhi's speech being played at another system at his office.

Meanwhile, the bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, decided to adjourn the hearing to Thursday due to frequent disruption.

The matter related to Suo Motu case related to the distribution of essential supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sunday late night, the Centre filed an affidavit in the top court, defending its differential pricing for Covid-19 vaccine, due to limited availability, the vulnerability of age groups, and the fact that vaccinating the entire country was not possible in one go due to the suddenness of the pandemic.

It said the differential pricing for Covid-19 vaccine for states, is based on the concept of creating an incentivised demand for the private players and attracting offshore manufacturers.

There is no inter-se disparity among states which all declared it to be free for the ultimate user, the government claimed.

"In the context of a global pandemic, where the response and strategy is completely driven by expert medical and scientific opinion, there is even little room for judicial interference,'' it said.

"Any overzealous, though well-meaning judicial intervention, may lead to unforeseen and unintended consequences, in absence of expert advice or administrative experience, leaving doctors, scientists, and executive very little room to find innovative solutions," it maintained.