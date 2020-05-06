Sonia Gandhi to discuss pandemic situation with CMs of Congress-ruled states  

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will discuss the impact of coronavirus with chief ministers of party-ruled states on Wednesday and assess the steps taken by them to contain the pandemic, sources said.

According to the sources, Gandhi will hold consultations with them through video conferencing on Wednesday morning.

She will also discuss the issue of migrant labourers and workers stranded at various places and steps taken by the states in bringing them back to their home states.

Gandhi had announced on Monday that the state units of Congress party would pay for the train fares of migrant workers as they prepare to go back to their homes in different parts of the country. She also criticised the central government for charging them for their travel by train.