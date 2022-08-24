Sonia Gandhi to fly to London for medical check-ups; Rahul, Priyanka to accompany

Congress on Tuesday night said its president Sonia Gandhi will be flying to London for medical check-ups and will be accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sources said the 75-year-old leader will be flying to London on Wednesday afternoon.

Party’s General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said in a statement that she will be “travelling abroad” for medical check-ups and will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to the national capital.

“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be travelling with the Congress President,” Ramesh said in a statement.

He said Rahul, former Congress president and Sonia’s son, will return to the capital to attend the party’s ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on September 4.

Sonia was detected with Covid-19 for the third time earlier this month. However, she recovered soon and on Tuesday, she called on President Droupadi Murmu.

In June, she had undergone a surgical procedure at Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital after doctors detected a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract after she contracted Covid-19 for the second time. She had gone to the United States for treatment earlier.