Sonia Gandhi unlikely to appear before ED on June 8

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who tested positive for Covid-19 five days ago, is unlikely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and may seek another date citing her health condition.

Party sources said she has not recovered from the virus infection and is yet to test negative for Covid-19.

The ED had issued summons asking her to appear before its investigators in connection with a money laundering case involving National Herald.

Congress sources said the ED will be informed about her inability to appear before it on the scheduled time and seek more time for the same. Sources said Sonia would surely appear before the ED on the next summons.

Congress had earlier said that its leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been summoned on June 13, will appear before the agency. Rahul was asked to appear before the agency on June 2 but had sought more time as he was not in the country at the time.

Enforcement Directorate officials said they would record the statements of Sonia and Rahul separately under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the case.

Earlier in April, the ED had questioned Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in the case.

This is the first time an investigating agency has summoned Sonia or Rahul in a case.