Sonia Gandhi visits D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail

Congress President Sonia Gandhi met incarcerated leader D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail here on Wednesday. This is Gandhi's second visit to Tihar Jail to meet a Congress leader.

Last month, Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh had visited former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is also lodged in Tihar.

Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives at Tihar Jail to meet Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is currently lodged in the jail under judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/M3mtlxXmZZ — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019

Gandhi reached Tihar Jail at about 9:00 am and was with Shivakumar for about 30 minutes.

On Monday, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had visited Shivakumar, who has been in judicial custody in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case.

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Wednesday its order on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

Shivakumar, 57, who was arrested by the ED on September 3 in the money laundering case, has challenged the trial court's order denying him bail in the case.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed his bail plea saying he was an influential person and, if released, he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.

Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah - an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi - and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Income Tax Department had filed a charge sheet against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores or rupees.