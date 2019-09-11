Sonia's to head first meet after returning as Cong prez

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is chairing her first big meeting with party leaders from across the country on Thursday, to chart the future course of action for the organisation as it faces the challenge from an aggressive BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi had called a meeting of AICC general secretaries, AICC secretaries, Congress Legislature Party leaders and presidents of state units to chart out the future course of action in taking on the Modi government.

This is Sonia's first meeting since she made a comeback as Congress president on August 10, less than two years after she gave up the post in favour of her son Rahul. However, after leading the Congress to a massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul offered to step down as party president.

His resignation was accepted by the Congres Working Committee on August 10.

Besides the membership drive, the Congress leaders are also expected to finalise the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to counter the BJP's attempts to appropriate his legacy.

Congress has directed its party units to undertake padayatras to counter a similar move by the BJP to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

The meeting is also expected to discuss ways to corner the Modi government on its handling of the economy and plans for the upcoming Assembly elections in three states of Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.