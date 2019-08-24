Sonowal condoles death of Arun Jaitley

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has mourned the death of former union minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Saturday.

Sonowal and Jaitley were ministers in Narendra Modi's first government.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66



Condoling Jaitley's death, he described the former union and defence minister as a visionary leader and an outstanding parliamentarian.

Jaitley was the architect of many major reforms in Indian economy and initiatives like demonetization and introduction of GST would always remain a hallmark of his tenure as finance minister of the country, he said.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of former union finance minister Arun Jaitley Ji. He was an inspiration and guide and his contribution towards shaping the growth story of new India is unparalleled," Sonowal said in his condolence message. "His death is an irreparable loss to the country which marks the end of a glorious chapter in Indian politics," he said. The Assam chief minister also said that Jaitley has left his profound mark in defence, corporate affairs, industry and commerce and law ministries during the first Narendra Modi-led union government.