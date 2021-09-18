Sonu Sood evaded Rs 20 crore in taxes, says I-T Dept

Sonu Sood evaded Rs 20 crore in taxes, says I-T Department

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 18 2021, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 12:05 ist
Actor, model and philanthropist Sonu Sood. Credit: PTI Photo

The Income Tax Department on Saturday said that actor Sonu Sood has been involved in tax evasion of over Rs 20 crore, according to multiple media reports. 

"During the course of the search at the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion was found. The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities," a Central Board of Direct Taxes official told ANI. 

The agency conducted a search and seizure operation at 28 premises related to the actor in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi, and Gurugram.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Income Tax Department
Sonu Sood
Maharashtra
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

The enduring legacy of Shankar-Jaikishan

The enduring legacy of Shankar-Jaikishan

Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women

Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

 