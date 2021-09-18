Sonu Sood evaded Rs 20 crore in taxes, says I-T Department

The Income Tax Department on Saturday said that actor Sonu Sood has been involved in tax evasion of over Rs 20 crore, according to multiple media reports.

"During the course of the search at the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion was found. The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities," a Central Board of Direct Taxes official told ANI.

The agency conducted a search and seizure operation at 28 premises related to the actor in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi, and Gurugram.

