Soon, a memorial in icy Alps for AI crash victims

The tiny village of Nid d’Aigle (Eagle’s Nest) on the slopes of Mont Blanc mountain in faraway France will soon have a memorial dedicated to Homi Jehangir Bhabha — the father of nuclear programme of India.

Not only Bhabha, the memorial at an altitude of 2,362 metres will also be dedicated to several other Indians who were among the passengers and crew of two ill-fated Air India aircraft that crashed on the icy peaks of Mont Blanc mountain in 1950 and 1966.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the memorial at Nid d’Aigle on Friday, T S Tirumurti, secretary (Economic Relations) of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in New Delhi on Monday.

He was briefing mediapersons about the prime minister’s forthcoming visit to France.

‘Malabar Princess’ — a Lockheed L-749A aircraft of Air India — crashed into Rocher de la Tournette on Mont Blanc mountain on November 3, 1950, while flying as AI 245 on the Bombay-Istanbul-Geneva-London route. It had 40 passengers and eight crew members on board and all of them perished on the icy summit ridge of the mountain.

‘Kanchenjunga’, another Air India Boeing 707 aircraft, suffered the same fate as nearly 16 years later on January 24, 1966. The aircraft flying as AI 101 from Bombay to London crashed into Bossons Glacier on the south-west face of Mont Blanc — not very far from where the ‘Malabar Princess’ had met its end. It had 11 members of crew and 106 passengers. None survived.

Bhabha was one of the ill-fated passengers of ‘Kanchenjunga’.

The mortal remains of the crew and passengers of the two Air India aircraft could never be recovered from the snow-covered mountain peaks, but the memorial the prime minister is going to inaugurate will be a mark of India’s tribute to them, said officials.