Soon professionals to help higher education students

Higher education students will soon be able to consult professional counsellors and receive support in dealing with mental stress, anxiety and depression.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry has decided to bring in an online mechanism to provide help to students who are suffering from depression and other adverse psychological conditions. Under the programme, at least 300 psychologists will be engaged to provide support to such students across the country.

“We are holding talks with a private partner to roll out the programme,” a senior official of the HRD ministry told DH.

The ministry is hoping to roll out the programme in November. The move has been initiated in view of the anxiety and depression gradually assuming an alarming proportion among higher education students due to various reasons, ranging from difficulties in coping with pressure of studies, examination, relationship issues to other personal and family problems.

“We are bringing in a mechanism to help such students get support from professional psychologists through an online platform,” the official said.

As many as 26,476 students committed suicide in the country between 2014 and 2016, with highest in Maharashtra (3,771) followed by Tamil Nadu (2789), West Bengal (2,532) and Madhya Pradesh (2108), according to statistics with the government.

As many as 1,707 students committed suicide in Karnataka between 2014 and 2016, according to the Union Home Ministry's reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on March 14 last year.

A student of the IIT-Hyderabad, who was pursuing Masters in Designing, recently committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room. This was the second case of suicide at the institute.

According to police, the student prima facie appeared to have been suffering from anxiety and depression.