Soumitra Chatterjee's death colossal loss to world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India: PM Modi

  • Nov 15 2020, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 15:51 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters/file photo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee and said his demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India.

Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments.

"Shri Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Chatterjee is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee.

