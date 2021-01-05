Sourav Ganguly clinically stable, to be released on Wednesday

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who recently suffered a mild heart attack, would be discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

The former India captain was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after the heart attack and was diagnosed with blockages in three coronary arteries.

Speaking to reporters, the MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospitals, Dr Rupali Basu said that Ganguly was clinically stable and was no longer complaining of chest pain.

“He would be discharged on Wednesday. He had a sound sleep last night,” said Dr Basu.

Renowned cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty arrived in Kolkata earlier in the day to check Ganguly’s condition. Following a meeting with the 13-member medical team at Woodlands Hospital, he said that the mild heart attack did not cause any damage to Ganguly’s (48) heart.

“Sourav’s heart is as strong as when he was 20 years old. It was a minor cardiac arrest and will not have any impact on his lifestyle. His lifestyle and lifespan will also not be impacted,” said Dr Shetty.

He also said that “ Sourav will be able to take part in a marathon, fly a plane and even return to cricket if he wants to and exercise like a normal person.”

As for whether Ganguly had to undergo another angioplasty, Dr Shetty said that that it could be treated with medicines or with surgery.

“Sourav has both options open but it will not be prudent to go for another angioplasty. We have left it to him to take call on it,” said Dr Shetty.