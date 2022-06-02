Ganguly reveals his new journey and it's not politics

Sourav Ganguly reveals his 'new chapter of life’ and it's not politics

In his latest social media post, Ganguly has mentioned that he would start a new initiative under his #DadaSupports campaign

Rupam Shukla
Rupam Shukla, DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 15:21 ist

Hours after keeping his fans under suspense and anticipation, BCCI president and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly has finally revealed plans for his "new chapter of life". In an Instagram post on Thursday, Ganguly stated that he aims to glorify the “true heroes, their coaches, and educators” and support them by being “their ambassador.”

This comes a day after the former captain of the Indian cricket team mentioned starting something new and asked his fans to support him in his new chapter of life. This had created a huge confusion on social media with people believing that he would resign as the president of BCCI to start his political career. However, this was later rubbished by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

In his latest social media post, Ganguly has mentioned that he would start a new initiative under his #DadaSupports campaign to support all educators, coaches, and teachers in their respective fields. This, according to him, will help educators all across the world. He also attached a video to his post where he can be seen stating the benefits of using the mobile application “Class plus.”

 

“Share my new initiative with all educators, teachers, and coaches and give me an opportunity to help them grow,” the caption read.

 

Ganguly also thanked his coaches for making him what he is today and admired their role in his life via his post. 

