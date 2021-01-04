Sourav Ganguly’s next angioplasty deferred, may be released on Wednesday

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who recently suffered a mild heart attack would have to undergo another angioplasty surgery in a few days but it had been deferred as he was stable and did not have any chest pain. Officials of the private hospital where he was admitted said on Monday that he was likely to be discharged on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters MD and CEO of Woodland Hospital Dr. Rupali Basu said that the nine member medical board set up for Ganguly’s treatment decided that deferring the next angioplasty would be a safe option as his condition is stable.

“The next angioplasty will definitely take place but it has been deferred for now. The date is yet to be decided. He will most likely be discharged on Wednesday,” said Dr. Basu.

She also said that doctors attending to the former Indian captain would constantly monitor his condition and take necessary care at his home following his discharge.

Earlier in the day, the nine member medical board held meeting where they arrived at a consensus on deferring Ganguly’s next angioplasty and his discharge. Eminent cardiologists Dr. Devi Shetty and Dr. R K Panda attended the meeting virtually. Dr. Shetty was expected to visit Ganguly on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur met Ganguly at the hospital. “Dada (as Ganguly is fondly referred to) was in a good mood when I met him today. I know he will be back to normal soon. He has to play key role in BCCI and then in other fields for the country,” said Thakur.

His remarks come at a time when there were speculations that Ganguly might join the BJP, although the former Indian captain was yet to make his stand clear on the issue.

Senior CPI(M) leader, a close family friend of the BCCI president, Ashok Bhattacharya on Sunday said the some people were “pressurising Sourav” to join politics. “He should not be put under pressure for this,” said Bhaatacharya.