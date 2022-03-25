South a bright spot in India’s tuberculosis fight

South India has fared well in eliminating tuberculosis as the disease prevalence in every southern state is lower than the national average.

On the other hand, Delhi has emerged as India’s TB capital, with the mega city reporting a prevalence of 534 per 100,000 – the highest in India. These are some of the findings of India’s first national TB prevalence survey in 60 years.

Other high prevalence states are Rajasthan (484), Uttar Pradesh (481), Haryana (465), Chhattisgarh (454) and Madhya Pradesh (386). The national average stands at 316.

Each of the southern states score better, according to the survey, with Kerala being the best in business with a prevalence of 115 per one lakh population. There are improvements in Tamil Nadu (301), Telangana (287), Karnataka (276) and Andhra Pradesh (265) too.

The National TB Prevalence Survey was conducted from 2019 to 2021 to know the actual disease burden and carried out by the Indian Council of Medical Research and Central TB Division of the Union Health Ministry in partnership with state TB cells and WHO regional office.

Such a survey happened after a gap of 60 years as the first national survey took place in 1955-58.

The survey estimated the point prevalence of microbiologically confirmed pulmonary TB among persons of age 15 years and older in 20 states after examining more than 3.2 lakh persons with chest X-rays and sputum tests. “In the first survey, TB prevalence was around 400 per lakh which has now come down to 300-plus per lakh. This is not a good enough improvement as we need to focus on TB management,” medical researcher JP Muliyil, a former principal of Christian Medical College, Vellore, who is not associated with the survey, told DH.

Referring to a NITI Aayog poverty index showing Uttar Pradesh as India’s poorest state and Kerala the least poor, Muliyil said the TB survey also reflected such a reality. “With medicine, a TB patient can become sputum negative in three months, but the medicine needs to be supported with adequate nutrition.”

The prevalence is higher in the 55-plus age group (588) compared to the younger groups of 35-54 years (296) and 15-34 years (220). Also, the prevalence is overwhelmingly more in males (472) as against females (154).

An accompanying survey on 14,176 people with chest symptoms shows 64 per cent of the population didn’t seek treatment and the number one reason for not seeking treatment is that they ignored those symptoms.

The Union Health Ministry’s annual report on TB shows that 19,33,381 TB patients were notified in 2021 as against 16,28,161 in 2020, when TB notification dropped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 18 states have committed to end TB by 2025 – a target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We have developed a system of identification, treatment and support of patients across the country. New advanced technologies and treatment modalities are coming up which can be used in our fight against TB,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Delhi at an event to mark the World Tuberculosis Day

