South Africa signs deal with India to relocate cheetahs

South Africa signs deal with India to relocate dozens of cheetahs

A big cat species similar to the cheetah disappeared from India some 70 years ago

Reuters
Reuters, Cape Town,
  • Jan 26 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 22:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian country over the next decade, its environmental department said on Thursday, after the first were transferred last year from neighbouring Namibia.

A big cat species similar to the cheetah disappeared from India some 70 years ago.

Read | Madhya Pradesh: Female cheetah detected with hepatorenal infection; condition improving, says official

In September, eight radio-collared African cheetahs were released at Kuno National Park in central India after a 5,000-mile (8,000 km) journey from Namibia, the first time wild cheetahs have been moved across continents to be released.

"An initial batch of 12 cheetah are scheduled to be flown from South Africa to India in February 2023," South Africa's environmental department said in a statement.

The big cats will join those introduced from Namibia.

"The plan is to translocate a further 12 annually for the next eight to 10 years," the department added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

cheetah
South Africa
India News

What's Brewing

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

In a 1st, Indian field guns used in R-Day 21-gun salute

In a 1st, Indian field guns used in R-Day 21-gun salute

Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory

Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

 