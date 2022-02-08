South Korean FM calls Jaishankar, 'regrets the offence' caused by Hyundai-Pak post

A day after Seoul’s envoy to New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs, the South Korean government joined the Hyundai Motor Company to regret for a tweet by its distributor in Pakistan praying for “liberation” of Kashmir from India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a phone-call from his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong, who expressed regret for the offence caused to the people and the government of India for the tweet by its distributor in Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in New Delhi.

Jaishankar and Chung talked over the phone a day after South Korea’s envoy to India, Chang Jae-bok, was summoned to the MEA headquarters, where senior diplomats conveyed to him New Delhi’s strong displeasure over the “unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan”.

“It was highlighted that this matter concerned India’s territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise. We expected the company to take appropriate action to properly address these issues,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the MEA, said.

“India welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors. But, it is also expected that such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Bagchi.

The Nishat Motor Limited, the Hyundai Motor Company’s distributor in Pakistan, on February 5 used its official @PakistanHyundai to tweet: “Praying for the liberation of our eternally beautiful Kashmir today and always”. “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom #HyundaiPakistan #KashmirSolidarityDay”.

Pakistan observes February 5 every year as Kashmir Solidarity Day to question the sovereignty of India over Jammu and Kashmir and to extend support to the separatists demanding “liberation” of the valley from the control of the Government of India.

Not only Hyundai Motor Company’s distributor in Pakistan, the units of several other multinational brands – like KFC, PizzaHut, Kia Motors Crossroad, Bosch Pharmaceuticals and Osaka Battery – in the neighbouring country too tweeted on the occasion of the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The tweets, apparently sent out at the behest of Pakistani government, not only irked New Delhi, but also drew flak from a large number of netizens in India. The Hyundai Pakistan later deleted the tweet.

The Hyundai India issued a statement stating that the “unsolicited social media post” was offending the company’s “unparalleled commitment and service” to the great country of India. "As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. We deeply regret any offence caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity," Hyundai Motor Company headquartered in Seoul tweeted on Tuesday.

The units of the KFC and PizzaHut and some other brands in India also apologised to the people and the Government of India for the tweets on Kashmir by their units in Pakistan.

