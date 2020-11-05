South Western Railway postpones controversial project in Goa

The Hubbali headquartered South Western Railway appears to have blinked for now, in face of a protest rally planned by the opposition parties and civil society groups, which have opposed rail double-tracking from Karnataka's Castle Rock railway station to Tinaighat station, accusing the state and central governments of facilitating a coal transportation corridor through Goa.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the South Western Railway authority said that the track-laying works at a level crossing in South Goa's Davorlim village -- which has emerged as the flashpoint in the agitation against double-tracking -- had been postponed till further notice citing "operational constraints".

Opposition parties and civil society groups have planned a large rally in South Goa's Margao town, to protest against the double-tracking of the South Western Railway line.

Earlier this week, thousands of protestors had blocked the South Western Railway tracks for several hours, in opposition to the project.

"The people of Goa have spoken in one voice against the double-tracking of rail lines, expansion of the NH-4 Highway, and the power plant projects in and around Mollem village. Just because some steel companies in Karnataka stand to benefit from coal transportation, does not mean people in the state should suffer," state Congress president Girish Chodankar has maintained.

Over 50,000 trees in and around Mollem have been slotted for felling for three central government projects. The projects have already been cleared by the National Wildlife Board for Wildlife in April this year.

Activists and the Opposition parties fear that the projects are aimed at facilitating increased transportation of coal from Goa’s Mormugao Port Trust to the steel mills in Karnataka’s Bellary district and nearby areas.

Goa's Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral however said that the three projects had nothing to do with coal transportation and has given an assurance that the existing quantum of coal imports into Goa will not increase from the present 10-12 million tons, even after completion of the projects.