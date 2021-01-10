1 dead, 143 in hosp after consuming adulterated toddy

  • Jan 10 2021, 19:21 ist
 A 55-year-old man died and 143 people, including women, have been hospitalised after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy in neighbouring Vikarabad district, officials said on Sunday.

The villagers were admitted to various hospitals in the district since Friday night after some of them fell unconscious and others experienced nausea, vomited and felt giddy, they said. Seventeen among them were treated as outpatients and the condition of the others is stable, officials said.

They said the exact cause of the man's death would be known only after the post-mortem and added that a case of unnatural death has been registered.

