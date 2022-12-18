1 of 3 farmers in Telangana are tenants, deprived of KCR government's support and in debt: Survey

In a first of its kind survey in Telangana, over 35 per cent of farmers – one out of every three ryots, were found to be cultivating land on lease.

These 22 lakh tenant farmers in the state, “double the figure shown in the 2019 NSSO survey” are those deprived of government benefits like 'Rythu Bandhu' and are often trapped in vicious indebtedness, according to Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV), an NGO working on farmers' issues.

With the survey figures, RSV is making the case for extension of K Chandrashekar Rao government's flagship 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme benefits to the tenant farmers. The agriculture investment support scheme was brought in before the 2018 polls, and considered a factor that helped KCR retain power.

However, the TRS-turned (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) BRS's (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) annual farm incentive of Rs 10,000 per acre in Telangana leaves out the tenant farmers, the actual cultivators, while many politicians, businessmen and senior government officials are availing the benefit.

Read | Can Modi magic help BJP sail through the coming year?

“Only 12 out of 2,753 tenants (0.4 per cent) we researched said they received a share of 'Rythu Bandhu' cash from the landowner and only 17 (0.6 per cent) said their lease rates were reduced because of the scheme,” said Kondal Reddy, state committee member, RSV.

The RSV field survey was carried out in May-June covering 34 villages in 30 mandals spread across 20 out of 33 Telangana districts. A total of 7,744 farmers were inquired, in the collaborative study with other organizations. After arriving at state-wide estimates, the study results were announced now.

While chief minister KCR says that Rythu Bandhu was brought in to enhance agriculture productivity and farmer income besides breaking the vicious cycle of rural indebtedness, RSV report shows that the average farm debt per tenant farmer family is Rs 2.7 lakh.

Out of this, Rs two lakh i.e. 75 per cent are private loans brought with interest rates of 24 per cent and above. Banks are not offering loans on leased land as the state government has since 2016 stopped implementing the Land Licensed Cultivators Act (LLCA), and Loan Eligibility Cards not being given under the 2011 law, the farmer's body states.

“While we observe an increasing extent of tenant farming, the Telangana government has excluded them from all their support systems. The state has apparently declared that their schemes are meant only for land owners and tenant farmers are not their responsibility,” said Kiran Vissa, co-founder, RSV.

The issue was raised on various platforms including the state assembly. The CM, ministers state that it is not possible to identify and register the tenant farmers as their lease agreements are informal and keep changing each year between different owners and tenants.

Farm activists refuse the argument saying the government is ignoring the LLCA enacted for the purpose.

KCR who has been attacking the Narendra Modi government on various fronts especially the rescinded farm laws is now vying to take centre stage on the national scene, with Bharat Rashtra Samiti's slogan “Ab ki baar, Kisan sarkar.”

“As the Centre also excludes tenant farmers from its flagship PM-KISA N cash support scheme KCR should at least now come to the rescue of such farmers who are being pushed into huge debts and some even forced to end lives,” Kondal and Vissa told DH.

Plight of the Telangana tenant farmer

— 19 per cent of tenant farmers are in the state landless while 81 per cent own some land. Average own land area of tenants is 2.3 acres while average leased land is 5.1 acres

— RSV survey found that 73 per cent tenant farmers are cultivating the same land piece for at least three years. Of this, 39 per cent farmers have been farming the same piece for over five years and 18 per cent for over 10 years.

— 91.1 per cent tenants pay rent amount in cash and 7.5 per cent in the form of harvest. Very few are leasing under crop sharing system

— Average debt per tenant farmer family is Rs 2.7 lakh, 75 per cent of which is private loans procured at high interest rates of 24 to 60%

— 44 per cent could not sell their crop at MSP as procurement is tied to land ownership

— Only five percent tenants ever received Loan Eligibility Cards under the 2011 Licensed Cultivators Act

KCR government's 'Rythu Bandhu' provides a grant of Rs 5,000 per acre per season twice a year - Rabi (Yasangi) and Kharif (Rainy) - for purchase of inputs like seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, labour and other investments. BRS says it is first direct farmer investment support scheme in India, where the money is credited into bank accounts