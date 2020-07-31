10 dead in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district after consuming sanitisers to get high

At least 10 people have died in the last two days in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh after consuming sanitisers which became widespread in this Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of these deaths are from Kurichedu town which is under lockdown due to the spurt in the Covid-19 cases.

Several among these victims are beggars and daily labourers who took to consuming the high alcohol content sanitisers since alcohol was not available because of the closed liquor outlets.

According to the police, quite a few people were found to be consuming sanitisers mixed with cool drinks and other toxic substances in the last few days.

The first victims were two beggars at a local temple in Kurichedu, who, according to the locals, have been consuming sanitisers for the past few days. While one of them died near in the town on Thursday, another succumbed in the government hospital at nearby Darsi.

Another person Ramanaiah who was found drinking sanitizer mixed with arrack also died by the time he was taken to the Darsi hospital on Thursday night.

Seven more people who consumed sanitisers in Kurichedu died on Friday.

Prakasam district superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal visited Kurichedu on Friday and said that they are sending the samples of the sanitisers sold in the area for testing besides examining if the victims consumed the sanitizers after mixing with any other noxious liquids.

Though the Jaganmohan Reddy government has hiked the liquor prices by about 75 per cent to deter people from queuing up at the wine shops in the pandemic situation, serpentine crowds are witnessed at the liquor outlets.

Opposition TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu blamed the YSRCP government for the deaths.

“10 deaths in Kurichedu is shocking. People are dying often in the state consuming local arracks, spurious liquor, and sanitisers but there is no action from the government. Why is the government not taking action on arrack manufacturers?” Naidu questioned on twitter.

The Reddy government has announced the gradual phasing out of liquor from the state and has been reducing the number of outlets, which it took under its control last year.

“Hiked prices in the name of the new policy, the supply of cheap brands, liquor mafia are the reasons for such incidents,” Naidu further said.