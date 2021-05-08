10 dead, several injured after blast at quarry in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district

At least 10 workers were killed in a quarry in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh after explosive materials used to break rocks exploded on Saturday.

Kadapa district Superintendent of Police K Anburajan told PTI over the phone that the blast occurred when a consignment of gelatin sticks was being unloaded at a limestone mine on the outskirts of Mamillapalli village.

The vehicle was fully mangled under the impact of the explosion. The gelatin sticks were brought from Budwel.

"It is a licensed limestone mine and certified operators had brought the consignment. The blast occurred when the sticks were being unloaded," Anburajan said from the accident site. The cause of the mishap was yet to be established.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to the Kadapa district officials and enquired about the explosion.

He expressed grief over the death of the workers and extended sympathies to the bereaved families, a CMO release here said.

