10% EWS quota won't affect present reservation system, says Kerala CM Vijayan on EWS quota

The Kerala government has launched a socio-economic survey among the forward communities as part of preparing the modalities for the 10 per cent economic reservation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the 10 per cent economic reservation would be implemented by ensuring that the existing reservation for backward communities were not affected. He also alleged that certain sections were unleashing misleading campaigns with vested motives of creating division over the sensitive matter.

Vijayan said that the economic reservation would ensure proper living conditions for all sections of the society as a section among the forward communities was economically very weak.

The Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes among forward communities is carrying out the socio-economic survey. It aims at identifying the problems faced by 164 forward communities that are not eligible for reservation now.

Data will be collected from around five economically weak families in each ward and based on the data the problems faced by the economically weak among the forward communities would be identified. Based on the finding the norms for economic reservations would be finalised.

