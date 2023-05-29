10 people held in Tamil Nadu for 'deliberately attacking' Income Tax officials

Ten people, including two DMK Councillors have been arrested for 'deliberately attacking' Income Tax officials on duty, in Tamil Nadu, early on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

Based on CCTV visuals, we identified the persons who attacked and prevented IT officials from doing their duty. So far, we have arrested 10 which includes two DMK Councillors. They were also sent to remand. Further investigation is going on: Karur Police official#TamilNadu — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

The attack happened on Friday, when the officials were searching the premises of Tamil Nadu Electricity, Excise and Prohibition minister, Senthil Balaji.

Speaking on the backdrop of the attack yesterday, Income Tax's Director, Investigation, Sivasankaran claimed that the officials were assaulted in such a manner that they are injured internally and added that the attacks were deliberate and planned.

He said that IT officials were attacked and evidence was tampered with at various places, adding that a woman officer in the raid team had suffered a fracture and three other officials have internal injuries.

Speaking to ANI amid the arrest, a Karur Police official said the arrested have been sent to remand, while further investigation is under way.

