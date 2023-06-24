10 TDP leaders hurt as stage collapses in Andhra

10 TDP leaders suffer minor injuries as stage collapses in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru

The incident occurred late on Friday night when the leaders were participating in TDP's Bhavishyattuku Guarantee programme in a village in Eluru district.

PTI
PTI, Nuziveedu (Andhra Pradesh),
  • Jun 24 2023, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 17:43 ist
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Credit: Twitter

As many as 10 leaders of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), including former home minister Nimmakayala Chinnarajappa, suffered minor injuries after the stage put up for a public meeting collapsed, a party spokesperson said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late on Friday night, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi said, adding the leaders were participating in the party's Bhavishyattuku Guarantee (Guarantee to the future) programme at Battulavarigudem village in Eluru district.

"Accidentally, it (stage) collapsed. There were minor injuries to former home minister Chinnarajappa and also to our ex-MP from Eluru, Maganti Babu and bruises to Chintamaneni Prabakar," Pattabhi told PTI.

However, he noted that all were minor injuries and blamed the collapse on the wet soil on which the stage was pitched and also the strong winds.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telugu Desam Party
India News
Andhra Pradesh
Eluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

I have to keep things simple: Yashasvi Jaiswal

I have to keep things simple: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shimla gets heavy rain, key roads in Himachal blocked

Shimla gets heavy rain, key roads in Himachal blocked

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Indian cricket is living life king size

Indian cricket is living life king size

 