100 new coronavirus cases take Nizamuddin cluster tally in Tamil Nadu to 364

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 from the Nizamuddin cluster in Tamil Nadu continued to witness a sharp spike with blood samples of 100 more attendees of Tabliqi Jamaat conference rendering positive on Friday.

While the total tally of the state stood at 411, the number of people tested positive from the Nizamuddin cluster rose to 364. The state on Friday reported 102 new patients – 100 of them attended the Delhi conference, while one person had travel history to the US and the contact or travel history of another who tested positive is being traced.

Tamil Nadu now has the second largest COVID-19 patients next only to Maharashtra.

Of the 411 patients, seven have been discharged from hospital and one person, a 54-year-old man from Madurai, passed away on May 25. Chennai city topped the list with 81 patients – 34 of them tested positive on Friday alone, followed by Dindigul (43), Tirunelveli (36) and Erode (32).

Around 90 people who attended the conference have voluntarily turned up at the hospital, taking the number of people who attended the conference and admitted to hospitals to 1,200. “All 1,200 people have been tested. But all results haven’t come out. While 364 have tested positive, samples of 303 people have rendered negative,” Health Secretary Dr. Beela Rajesh said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Maintaining that Tamil Nadu was still in stage 2 and has not yet entered the community transmission stage, the Health Secretary said the department tested 376 people with a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and only 3 tested positive. The three have contact history, she added.

The state has witnessed a massive increase in the number of positive cases in the past few days. However, Dr. Beela Rajesh said there was no cause of concern as all patients are stable to the extent that no one is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of any hospital.

She also asked people not to stigmatise those who are under home quarantine and also requested people to maintain physical distance and personal hygiene.

The state has so far tested 3,684 samples and have placed 1,580 persons in isolation wards in hospitals, a chunk of them is from the Nizamuddin conference. The testing of 484 samples is under process.