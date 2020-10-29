1,000 pilgrims daily, Covid-19 negative certificate: Sabarimala pilgrimage to begin on Nov 16 amid tight Covid-19 protocol

The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple annual pilgrimage will begin on November 16.

Pilgrims will be allowed only through the existing virtual queue system and only those who have tested negative for Covid-19 24 hours prior to trekking would be allowed.

While only 1,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily on weekdays, on weekends and special occasions up to 5,000 pilgrims would be allowed.

Antigen testing facilities for Covid-19 would be set up at various places, including Pamba and Nilakkal base camps. The charge is fixed at Rs 625.

No pilgrims will be allowed to stay back at the temple.

The temple will open on November 15 evening. The Mandala pooja festival pilgrimage will be from November 16 to December 26. The Makaravilakku pilgrimage will be from December 30 to January 20. Makaravilakku will be on January 14.