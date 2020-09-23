101 cops test Covid-19 positive, Kerala CM accuses Opposition for stirs

As many as 101 police personnel in Kerala deployed to deal with the violent stirs by opposition parties against the government have tested Covid-19 positive.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted this to flay the mounting protests against the government over various issues associated with the gold smuggling row. Social distancing norms were being blatantly violated by the opposition parties through gatherings in stirs and violent protests. The key factor in curbing Covid-19 is to maintain social distancing. The political parties should show more responsibility by avoiding gatherings, he urged.

While 101 police personnel were tested Covid-19 positive, 171 others had to remain under observation owing to contact with them. An assistant commissioner of police in Thiruvananthapuram city who dealt with protests by two Congress MLAs was also tested positive for coronavirus.

Over the last several weeks Kerala has been witnessing violent stirs by opposition parties including Congress and BJP. Kerala Chief Minister and Health Minister KK Shailaja has been raising serious concerns over this.

Even then the opposition parties went ahead with violent protests, which now prompted the government to highlight the Covid-19 infection caused to police personnel. The Opposition alleged that the government was trying to create an impression that the opposition parties were responsible for Covid-19 surge in Kerala.