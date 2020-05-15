102 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra, tally rises to 2307

102 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 2307

PTI
PTI,
  • May 15 2020, 13:53 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 13:53 ist
Representative image/iStock images

As many as 102 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Andhra Pradesh, where the total number of infections rose to 2,307, the health department said on Friday. With no fresh deaths, the toll in the state remained at 48.

Out of the 102 new cases, 45 patients were from other states, it said, giving the update for the last 24 hours ending at 9 AM on Friday. Sixty people have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,252.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Of the fresh cases, Nellore and Chitoor districts reported 14 each, Krishna nine, Kurnool eight, Ananthapur four, Vizianagaram three, Visakhapatnam and Kadapa two each and one East Godavari one.

Out of the total cases reported, 28 were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, which has become a hotspot, according to the bulletin.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 