103-year-old man recovers from coronavirus in Kerala

In a ray of hope for many, a 103-year-old man has recovered from Covid-19 at Ernakulam in Kerala on Tuesday. Pareed, a native of Avula in the Ernakulam, recovered after three weeks of treatment.

Earlier a 105-year-old lady and a couple aged 93 and 88 respectively recovered from coronavirus in the state, which is significant as older people are thought to be most vulnerable when infected with the virus.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Pareed was subjected to the Covid-19 test on July 28 after he complained of fever and body pain. Considering his age, a special medical team took care of him and the condition was stable. His son was also infected with Covid-19 and has already recovered.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that it was a major achievement of the Kerala health sector that many aged persons who got Covid-19 infection recovered.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Pareed was honoured by the hospital authorities during the time of his discharge.

Meanwhile, the state has witnessed the highest single-day spike of 1,758 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total coronavirus cases to 47,898, of which 16,274 are active cases.