104-year-old woman becomes oldest to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Kerala

  • Apr 22 2021, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 18:34 ist
Annam, a mother of seven, grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 22, who has witnessed many an epidemic in her lifetime, is considered to be the senior-most person to get vaccinated in Kerala so far. Credit: DH Photo

At a time when many youngsters are expressing concerns over the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines, a 104-year-old woman in Kerala voluntarily turned up to get vaccinated against the virus.

A resident of Angamali in the suburbs of Kochi, Annam showed up during the vaccination drive at a government taluk hospital on Wednesday.

Annam, a mother of seven, grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 22, who has witnessed many an epidemic in her lifetime, is considered to be the senior-most person to get vaccinated in Kerala so far.

A team of senior doctors led by medical superintendent Dr. Nazeema Najeeb appreciated her for voluntarily getting vaccinated.

Before leaving the hospital, Annam also appealed to everybody to get vaccinated and hailed the efforts made by the authorities to fight the pandemic.

A total of 55.09 lakh people or about 15% of Kerala's population have so far taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines. As many as 8.37 lakh have also been administered the second dose.

The vaccination drive in many parts of the state was hit on Thursday owing to shortage of vaccines. 

