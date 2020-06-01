105 new coronavirus cases reported in AP; tally goes up to 3,674

Coronavirus hit the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat here on Monday with two government staff testing positive, even as 105 fresh cases were added in the state, taking the overall count to 3,674.

The COVID-19 toll mounted to 64 with two deaths reported from Kurnool district, according to the latest government bulletin.

Of the 105 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, 76 were state residents, including eight in SPS Nellore district who contracted the virus from the Koyambedu market in Chennai.

One more foreign returnee tested positive on Monday while 28 people who came from other states also were found to be infected with the virus.

According to the bulletin, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases within AP was 3,118, that of foreign returnees 112 and those from other states 446.

Of these, 2,169 people of the state had recovered and got discharged from hospitals, including 34 in the last 24 hours, while 197 patients from other states also recovered.

Meanwhile, in the state Secretariat here, Blocks 3 and 4 were completely shut on Monday as two employees working in different departments here tested positive for COVID-19 on return from Hyderabad.

AP Secretariat Association president K Venkatarami Reddy said the two blocks were being fully fumigated and other employees who moved closely with the two patients have been requested to go in for self-quarantine.

In the three other blocks in the Secretariat, limited staff attended duties on Monday as coronavirus cases were detected on the campus.

Visitors have been completely barred from entering the Secretariat as a precautionary measure