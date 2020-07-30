105-year-old woman recovers from Covid-19 in Kerala

A 105-year-old woman recovered from cOVID-19 in Kerala and discharged from hospital on Wednesday, adding one more feather to the cap of the state's health sector.

Earlier, the recovery of a couple aged 93 and 88 had brought much appreciation to Kerala's health sector.

Asma Beevi, a native of Anchal in the rural parts of Kollam district, was under treatment at the Kollam medical college hospital for over three months. She was the oldest person to recover from Covid-19 in Kerala.

State health minister K K Shailaj's said that the willpower of the aged lady was one key reason for her recovery. While Covid-19 infected people above the age of 65 were considered in the high risk group, many persons above 70 recovered from Covid-19 in Kerala and the state could also keep the death rate at a very low level.

The current Covid-19 death rate of Kerala is 0.3 percent.

Asma Beevi got infected from her daughter and was tested Covid-19 positive on April 20. Since she was also having age related problems, it was a challenging task for health workers to get her recovered. A special medical board constantly reviewed her health conditions and gave her treatment.