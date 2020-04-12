106 fresh coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, total mounts to 1,075

106 new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, tally at 1,075

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 12 2020, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 21:31 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu reported 106 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total number of those infected to 1,075 on Sunday, the state government said. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said of the 106, as many as 16 had "inter-state travel" history and the remaining were their contacts.

Listen | Pandemic Podcast: Food shortage looms large on Karnataka

With the latest addition, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in the state increased to 1,075, she said. Rajesh also said six people have been discharged, taking the total number of those cured to 50 in the state.

Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockown
COVID-19
