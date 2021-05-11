11 Covid-19 patients at Tirupati hospital die due to oxygen shortage

In yet another tragic incident, 11 Covid-19 patients at Sri Venkateshwara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati died on Monday night due to shortage of oxygen supply.

According to Chittoor collector M Hari Narayanan, the incident occurred at about 8 pm. The 1000-bed hospital is currently used for treatment of Covid-19 patients, with 700 beds allocated for them.

“The oxygen pressure drop was for five minutes only but unfortunately resulted in the death of 11 patients. Doctors and other staff acted swiftly avoiding further loss of lives,” the collector who inspected the hospital said. Cylinders kept on standby were immediately put to use.