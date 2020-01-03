11 flights diverted from Chennai airport due to fog

Poor visibility conditions at the airport here led to the diversion of 11 flights, including eight to Bengaluru, and delay of 38 flights ranging from two to two-and-a-half hours on Friday.

As the fog descended on this metropolis leading to poor visibility conditions, airport authorities diverted eight flights to Bengaluru from various destinations and three to Coimbatore. While the departure of 28 flights from Chennai was delayed, the arrival of 10 flights was also delayed due to the fog.

Sources in the airport said the diversions or delays were due to “adverse weather conditions or poor visibility". “The inconvenience caused to passengers is sincerely regretted. Passengers are requested to check with the concerned airline (s) for further updates,” the Airports Authority of India (AAI) that runs the Chennai Airport said in a tweet