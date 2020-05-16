11 more from abroad and other states test COVID-19 positive in Kerala

Eleven more persons who came from other states and abroad were tested COVID-19 positive in Kerala on Saturday, while four recovered.

Among the eleven tested positive, seven were from abroad while two came from Tamilnadu and two from Maharashtra. So far 35 persons evacuated from abroad and 28 Malayalis who returned from other states were tested COVID positive. At present 87 of the 587 persons infected so far were COVID-19 active.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that if the number of active cases increase alarmingly, patients may not receive the medical attention the COVID-19 patients were receiving so far.

Hence the state has remained very cautious against the spread of the infection from those coming from other states and abroad.

The state aims at avoiding COVID-19 deaths. Those coming from other states and countries, especially from hot spots, should strictly follow quarantine, she urged.