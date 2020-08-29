110-year-old woman recovers from Covid-19 in Kerala

In yet another relief for Kerala's health sector amidst the Covid-19 surge, a 110-year-old woman recovered from Covid-19 at Malappuram district in North Kerala.

Pathu, a native of Randathani, is the third centenarian and eldest person to recover from Covid in Kerala.

Pathu was infected by local transmission from her daughter. She was tested Covid-19 positive on August 18 and was admitted to the government medical college at Manjeri in Malappuram. She recovered in 11 days from the infection.

Doctors who treated her said that she reacted very positively to the treatment and she was stable throughout the treatment. She was only having mild symptoms and had not other major health issues.

Pathu and her family members expressed their gratitude to the medical care they received. A team of doctors were monitoring her considering her age. On being discharged from hospital on Saturday, she was advised to remain in home quarantine for 14 more days.

Asma Beevi, 105, of Anchal in Kollam district and Pareed 103 of Aluva in Eranakulam were the two other centenarians who recovered from Covid-19 in Kerala. A couple hailing from Ranni in Pathanamthitta aged 93 and 88 had earlier recovered from Covid-19.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that it was a pride for Kerala health sector that many aged people were recovering from Covid-19.

Health department sources said that of the 274 odd Covid-19 deaths in Kerala so far, over 70 per cent of the victims were aged above 60. Hence the recovery of the centenarians assumed much significance.