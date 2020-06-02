115 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra; tally 3,791

115 new Coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally reaches

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Jun 02 2020, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 13:55 ist

The aggregate number of coronavirus cases touched 3,791 in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as the upward spiral continued with 115 additions in the last 24 hours. The latest government health bulletin said no fresh deaths due to the virus were reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday while 40 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery. The overall Covid-19 toll in the state so far is 64.

Of the new cases, 82 were residents of the state and the remaining 33 came from other states, the bulletin said. The gross coronavirus cases 3,791 includes 3,200 AP residents, 479 from other states and 112 foreign returnees, it added. The total number of active cases was 1,320, which includes 927 AP residents, 111 foreign returnees and 282 from other states. So far, a total of 3.95 lakh tests were conducted in the state at the rate of 7,410 per million population and a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

The recovery rate is now 63.49 per cent and mortality rate 1.69 per cent in AP, as per the data released by the government. Meanwhile, the government started COVID-19 tests for its Secretariat employees in Amaravati after two staffers were found infected with the disease on Monday. On Tuesday, employees of Home and other departments in the Secretariat Block-2 were tested and the process is expected to continue for three days, sources in the Medical and Health Department said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Andhra Pradesh

What's Brewing

China delayed releasing COVID-19 info, frustrating WHO

China delayed releasing COVID-19 info, frustrating WHO

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

COVID-19 antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO

COVID-19 antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO

Trump declares he's president of law, order amid unrest

Trump declares he's president of law, order amid unrest

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

 