115 new Coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally reaches

The aggregate number of coronavirus cases touched 3,791 in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as the upward spiral continued with 115 additions in the last 24 hours. The latest government health bulletin said no fresh deaths due to the virus were reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday while 40 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery. The overall Covid-19 toll in the state so far is 64.

Of the new cases, 82 were residents of the state and the remaining 33 came from other states, the bulletin said. The gross coronavirus cases 3,791 includes 3,200 AP residents, 479 from other states and 112 foreign returnees, it added. The total number of active cases was 1,320, which includes 927 AP residents, 111 foreign returnees and 282 from other states. So far, a total of 3.95 lakh tests were conducted in the state at the rate of 7,410 per million population and a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The recovery rate is now 63.49 per cent and mortality rate 1.69 per cent in AP, as per the data released by the government. Meanwhile, the government started COVID-19 tests for its Secretariat employees in Amaravati after two staffers were found infected with the disease on Monday. On Tuesday, employees of Home and other departments in the Secretariat Block-2 were tested and the process is expected to continue for three days, sources in the Medical and Health Department said.