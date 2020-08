Kerala continued to report a spike in Covid-19, with 1,169 more testing positive on Sunday, while 688 recovered.

One more death was reported taking the Covid-19 death toll to 82, whereas at least five more deaths were pending confirmation.

State capital Thiruvananthapuram was facing an alarming situation with 377 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total active cases to 3,472, while the total active cases all over the state was 11,342. Over 50 persons in a slum in the city got infected.