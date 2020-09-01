12 more succumb to Covid-19 in Puducherry, 363 fresh cases reported

Puducherry on Tuesday registered 12 deaths, including two women, due to Covid-19, pushing up the toll in the union territory to 240.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that eight men and two women patients died of the viral infection in hospitals in Puducherry and Yanam regions.

With 363 new cases being reported at the end of examination of 1,323 samples, the overall coronavirus hit patients were 14,766 after transferring eight cases to Tamil Nadu, the Director said.

He said 341 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours.

Of the total 14,766, there were 4,851 active cases while 9,675 patients recovered and were discharged.

The Director said as many as 76,105 samples were tested so far and it was found that 60,051 tested negative and result of examination of remaining samples was awaited.

Kumar said the fatality rate and recovery rate were 1.63 percent and 65.52 percent respectively.