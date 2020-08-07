12,000 people living within 2-km radius of CFS where ammonium nitrate is stockpiled: TNPCB

Around 12,000 people live within 2 kilometers radius of a Container Freight Station (CFS) near here where 740 tons of explosive chemical ammonium nitrate have been stored for the past five years, an on-the-spot inspection by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has found.

The findings of the TNPCB are in clear contradiction with claims made the Customs Department that there was no residential locality within 2 km from the vicinity of the CFS. The explosive chemical was seized by the Customs Department in 2015 from the Karur-based Amman Chemicals for not possessing required license to import ammonium nitrate.

A seven-member team from various departments of Tamil Nadu government like the TNPCB, Fire Services and Police conducted an on-the-spot inspection on Thursday after concerns were raised about the safety of the chemical, following a massive blast in Lebanese capital Beirut earlier this week that is suspected to have been caused by ammonium nitrate.

As questions were raised whether huge quantities of an explosive chemical can be stored very close to the city, the Customs Department issued a statement on Thursday said the seized cargo was securely stored at the CFS and that there is no residential locality within the vicinity of 2 km.

However, the report submitted by the Tamil Nadu government team says the Manali New Town and Sadayankuppam village are located within 700 metres and 1.5 km distance from the CFS. The CFS, which is operational since 2001, is spread across 18 acres and 740 tons of ammonium nitrate is stored inside 37 containers.

The team, in its report, has recommended the Customs Department to clear the “stored ammonium nitrate” from the CFS premises, while asking the owner of the CFS to “earmark” the storage area and engage security personnel to safeguard the area till the chemical is cleared from there.

While issuing a statement on Thursday, T Samaya Murali, Joint Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), said the seized cargo is securely stored, and safety of the cargo and public is ensured considering the hazardous nature of the cargo. He also added that an e-auction on the orders of the Madras High Court has already been completed and that the cargo will be disposed within a short period following all safety measures.

Environmentalists have asked the state government and Customs Department to ensure that the chemical do not pose any danger to the people.

Since the huge amount of ammonium nitrate was imported by Amman Chemicals from South Korea without required permission, the Customs Department had seized the chemical along with the containers in 2015 and have stored them at the aforesaid CFS.

The consignment was seized in September 2015 after the firm’s licence was cancelled. Amman Chemicals also moved the Madras High Court against cancellation of the licence which upheld the government’s decision in 2016.