125 mandals in Andhra Pradesh to face heat wave

Inkollu mandal in Bapatla village is likely to record maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius on April 20

PTI
PTI, Amravati,
  • Apr 20 2023, 13:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 13:32 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast severe heat wave conditions in three mandals in the state on Thursday.

It also said heat wave conditions would prevail in 125 more mandals today.

Also Read : Mercury soars in Kerala with record power consumption of over 100 million units in single day

Komarada and Parvatipuram mandals in Parvatipuram Manyam district and Kotananduru in Kakinada are expected to experience severe heat wave.

Inkollu mandal in Bapatla village is likely to record maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

APSDMA managing director B R Ambedkar advised people to take necessary precautions in view of the scorching heat.

