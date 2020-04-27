13 new COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala; tally now 481

13 new COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala; tally now 481

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 27 2020, 18:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 18:38 ist
Police personnel mark a locality of Kaloor - Kathrikadavu as a COVID-19 hotspot, following emergence of positive patients, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kochi, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Thirteen fresh C0VID-19 cases were detected in Kerala on Monday taking the total cases to 481, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The new cases were from Kottayam which reported six cases, Idukki four, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur one case each. Five people, who were found positive, are from Tamil Nadu, one person had come from abroad and remaining had been infected through contact, he said.

It was not yet clear from where one person had been infected, Vijayan told reporters.

He said the number of those who tested negative for the virus were also 13 in the state. There are 123 active cases, while 355 have been cured.

Over 20,000 people are under observation, including over 400 in various hospitals. Kottayam and Idukki have been included in the Red zone with positive cases rising from the two districts in the last two days, Vijayan said.

Earlier, there were four districts in the zone. Two panchayats from Idukki and four from Kottayam have been included in the list ofhotspots. 

