13-year-old boy dies while erecting DMK flag in Tamil Nadu

A 13-year-old boy who was helping DMK cadres to erect party flags to welcome a senior minister in the Villupuram district has died due to electrocution. Though the incident took place on Friday, no arrests have been made so far.

Dinesh, a 9th standard student, was helping in erecting the flags when a live wire fell on him. He was electrocuted. The flags were being erected to welcome Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy for a marriage function in Rahim Layout in Villupuram town.

Police said the organisers had no permission to erect the banners or flags.

The incident comes two years after a 23-year-old software engineer died after a banner erected to welcome AIADMK leaders fell on her, triggering massive outrage. The DMK has been advising its cadres not to erect banners or flags for party events and visits by ministers, but it is not being followed at the ground level.

Tamil Nadu has a culture of erecting banners and flags for events participated by politicians.

