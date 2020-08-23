14-year-old boy ends life after being scolded by father for playing games on mobile

Teen ends life after father scolds for playing games

PTI, Payyannur (Kerala),
  • Aug 23 2020, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 20:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 14-year-old died by hanging after being chided by his father for playing games on his mobile, police said.

The boy, Devanandu, a ninth standard student, was found hanging in his room Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, as he was busy with some video games, his father chided him following which he immediately went off to his room.

Thinking that he was asleep, the boy's parents did not disturb him.

However, they found him hanging from the ceiling fan this morning after he failed to turn up for breakfast, police said.

