15 missing, many feared dead in Kerala landslides, floods

Nearly 15 persons were reported missing in landslides in the Kottayam district of Kerala on Saturday.

The incidents occurred in Koottikkal area on the eastern sides of the district. Many regions in the district like Kanjirapally and Poonjar were flooded and major towns of Kottayam district like Pala were under the fear of flood as the water level in the nearby rivers were increasing.

According to local sources, a house was damaged in a landslip at Koottikkal. There were six members in the house and and as per unconfirmed reports, bodies of three were recovered.

In another nearby spot, some shops and houses were damaged in a landslide. At least eight persons were reported missing.

Also read: Heavy rains batter Kerala; red alert in 5 districts

Rescue personnel were unable to reach the spots as many roads were blocked owing to landslides.

Many houses in the district were completely flooded and several vehicles washed away. A woman was reported dead at nearby Thodupuzha in Idukki district after the car in which she was travelling was washed away. Another person in the car was reported missing.

A transport bus was caught up in flood in Kottayam. Local people rescued the passengers.

Former MLA P C George told a section of media that the water level in many parts of Kottayam district was rising alarmingly. The situation seems to be alarming than that during the 2018 and 2019 floods in the state, he said.

Many parts of Pathanamthitta district like Ranni and Konni were also flooded. The regions suffered conditions like the 2018 floods.

Heavy rains were reported from across the state from the early hours of Saturday. IMD had sounded a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts. Heavy winds were also reported from various parts of the state.

Kerala has witnessed major natural calamities during the last three years in a row. While major floods and landslides hit the state during 2018 and 2019, the state witnessed major landslide in Idukki district last year.

Check out latest videos from DH: