15 new deaths take Puducherry's Covid-19 toll to 385

A total of 388 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths took the infection tally to 19,821 and the deaths to 385 in the union territory on Sunday, the government said.

The UT also tested 4,024 samples, the highest in a single day. The 15 deaths included six women and the deceased were in the age group ranging from 48 to 85.

Most of the deceased had comorbidities, a release from the health department said. A total of 4,024 samples were tested, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 99,480, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.

The overall Covid-19 cases stood at 19,821 (after the transfer of six cases to Tamil Nadu), he said.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.94 per cent and 73.56 per cent respectively. Active cases stood at 4,856, while 14,580 patients have recovered so far. Puducherry region accounted for 291 new cases, while Karaikal had 58, Yanam 38 and Mahe, one, Kumar said.